74th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo set Jan. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

74th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo continues

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 74th Annual Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo continues through Saturday, Feb. 2 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Tickets are available at Burton Coliseum, Cotton's, Patton's and Baskin's.

Ticket prices are $12, $15 and $20.

Children ages 0-3 will get in free for all performances. Children ages 4-12 will receive an automatic $3 discount.

For complete ticket information, visit www.LakeCharlesRodeo.com.

The show and rodeo is one of the largest professional rodeos in the U.S. It is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).

The event is produced by PRCA's five-time Stock Contractor of the Year, Smith, Harper and Morgan Rodeo Company and draws over 500 professional rodeo competitors including title holders.

The event also boasts over 2,500 4-H and FFA exhibitors.

Rodeo performances will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 2; and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

Find out more information HERE.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

