Sulphur student to attend Presidential Inauguration conference - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Spencer Butts, a 7th grade student at Leblanc Middle School in Sulphur, has been chosen to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Butts will attend the Middle School Presidential Inauguration Conference, a five-day program which provides attendees with background information on the electoral process and on the traditions of the Inauguration.

Butts was nominated to attend the conference by several teachers at his school.

"Spencer has always strived to give 100 percent in all he does," said Sabrina Butts, Spencer's mother. "My husband and I often get complimented on him by his teachers, beginning when he attended Frasch in elementary school. Teachers always rant and rave about his manners and tell us how he is reliable and dependable and a pleasure to teach ... He often acts as a leader to make sure everyone is included in everything."

During the conference, Butts and other "Inaugural Scholars" like him will hear from first daughters Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager. They will also attend a special viewing party of the inaugural parade, and they will attend a Gala Inaugural Celebration at National Harbor.

"The Presidential Inaugural Conference will provide students with an opportunity to take part in historic events that coincide with the inauguration of the President of the United States... We certainly hope this will inspire the next generation of U.S. leaders," said Dr. Marguerite Regan, Dean of Academic Affairs for the Presidential Inaugural Conference.

At Leblanc Middle School, Spencer is an officer in the student council, the Beta Club, the Robotics Club and the Fellowship of Christian Students. He is also involved in the school's band and in the Spanish Club.

For more information about the Middle School Presidential Inaugural Conference, visit http://www.inauguralscholar.com/middle-school/schedule-of-events.

