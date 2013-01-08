A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch area includes the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon parishes effective until 12:00 AM Thursday morning.

While light rain is already arriving to parts of southwest Louisiana this morning, heavier rain is expected to gradually move in late today and tonight. The threat for more heavy rain and storms continues through the day Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4" are likely with isolated amounts of up to 6" possible by early Thursday.

The greatest risk for flooding will occur Wednesday and Wednesday night. Flooding of rivers and bayous may also become a concern on Wednesday due to the potential widespread nature of the event, according to the National Weather Service.

With soils already saturated from recent rains, any additional heavy rain will cause flash flooding, especially in low-lying flood prone areas.

In addition to the flood threat, some severe weather is likely on Wednesday with isolated tornadoes a possibility.

