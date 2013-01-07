Calcasieu OHSEP urges preparedness, safety ahead of potential heavy rainfall

The Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is advising residents to prepare for the potential of heavy rainfall this week.

The office sent out a weather advisory on Monday afternoon.

Up to four inches of rain could fall between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday, according to forecasters. There is also a potential of high wind conditions.

"This upcoming weather event, combined with the recent rains the area received last weekend, may cause flooding along the rivers, streams and bayous in Calcasieu Parish," the advisory states. "Additionally, rain events of this nature can cause flash flooding of roadways and make travel dangerous."

Motorists are urged not to pass through water-logged roadways with unknown depths.

The Center for Disease Control reports that over half of all flood-related drowning occurs when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood waters.

For more information, contact the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 721-3800.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.