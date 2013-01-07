Trial slated to begin for man accused in grandmother's death

The trial of a man accused in the death of his grandmother is set to get underway this week.

Jury selection in the trial of Carl Webb Jr. began at 1:30 p.m. Monday in 14th Judicial District Court.

Webb is charged in the 2009 murder of Helen Webb, his 75-year-old grandmother.

Webb was found fit to stand trial in November.

