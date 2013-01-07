The wrong 'weed' man

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7 News at Noon.

You know, he was just looking for his "weed" man. That's what the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force says prompted the arrested of 3 suspects in Lake Charles. Apparently, one of the suspects dialed the wrong number – getting the C.A.T. Team instead. We'll tell you how that set up the eventual bust.

Are you aware that your paychecks are getting smaller? That's because the two year old payroll tax holiday is over.

Some money is being spent at the Jeff Davis Parish Library. Interior renovations are scheduled to begin this week at the main branch in Jennings. At noon, we'll tell you what's being done.

Also today, experts say we'll be paying more for things like groceries and health care this year. So, while your resolutions are still fresh, it might be a good time to get your finances in order. We'll explain how you can make that happen.

Money can be a big stress factor for many folks, if you check out our website you'll find some tips on alleviating stress HERE.

Plus, we'll find out what may be hidden at your local gym. We'll show you what Canadian researchers say may be lurking there.

In weather, Ben tells me we can expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures into the upper 50's. However, the clouds begin to return by this evening and by tomorrow, rain comes back into the picture. How much rain can we expect this week? Ben's working on those numbers right now, so be sure to tune in at noon for his live, local forecast.

