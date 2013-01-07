Accidental call to police about drug deal leads to three arrests

An accidental phone call to Combined Anti-Drug Task Force members by a person looking to buy drugs led to three arrests, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on Dec. 28, detectives were contacted by 19-year-old Xavier L. Johnwell, of Lake Charles, by accident.

Authorities said Johnwell said he dialed the wrong number and was looking for his "weed man."

Johnwell asked detectives if they knew where he could get marijuana, according to authorities.

Detectives said they arranged a meeting with Johnwell at Brentwood Park on Illinois Street in Lake Charles to make the narcotics transaction.

Authorities said at about 4 p.m., undercover detectives arrived at the park and observed three individuals later identified as Johnwell, Edmond J. Thorne, 19, and Kimberly A. Zeno, 21, all of Lake Charles, inside a car backed into a parking spot.

Authorities said detectives made contact with Johnwell, Thorne and Zeno and arrested them without incident.

"During a search for officer safety, detectives located a 380 semi-automatic pistol in the waistband of Johnwell and a .38 revolver in the rear of the car under the passenger seat in direct reach of Thorne," the news release states.

All were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to possess CDS I (marijuana) with intent to distribute.

Johnwell and Thorne were also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime of violence.

Judge Kent Savoie set bonds for Johnwell and Thorne at $205,000 each; and set Zeno's bond at $190,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.