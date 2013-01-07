Women accused in Sulphur, Kinder robberies sentenced in Miss. case

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - U.S. District Judge Walter J. Gex III has sentenced a mother and daughter from Texas to prison terms on charges of bank robbery.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/VGjPuN ) that 58-year-old Evie Mearlene Herrin and 30-year-old Amelia Darci Crew, both of Cleveland, Texas, were fined $5,000 each.

Gex sentenced Herrin to 5 years and 10 months in prison for using a BB gun to hold up a Regions Bank on U.S. Highway 49 on March 26, 2012. Crew was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months.

The two are also accused in bank robberies in Kinder and Sulphur.



Herrin and Crew pleaded guilty in the Mississippi case on Oct. 1.

A federal indictment in Louisiana alleges they also took more than $10,000 in bank robberies, including an Iberia Bank in Kinder on Feb. 13 and a Mid-South Bank in Sulphur on March 15.

The women had been identified as suspects in a similar bank heist Feb. 29 in Henderson, Texas.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

