Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's officials take convict into custody

A man who walked away from a Lake Charles halfway house was taken into custody without incident Saturday.

An earlier report that the convicted burglar had escaped was incorrect, according to Sheriff's officials. The man, identified as Patrick Kelly, was released from Hunt Correctional Facility, where Louisiana prisoners are processed before parole and had been living in a half-way house.

Kelly was captured at a home on Hackberry Street in Lake Charles and was taken into custody after initially refusing to co-operate with authorities, officials said. That's when the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Tactical Response Unit was called in.

The Hunt Correctional Facility is located southeast of Baton Rouge, in St. Gabriel in Iberville Parish.

Tactical Unit members were heard yelling for "Patrick Kelly" to give himself up. The man inside the home on Hackberry Street gave himself up and was quickly handcuffed and taken into custody.

Kim Myers with CPSO said the man had served time for burglary. It's unclear what led sheriff's official to the Hackberry residence.

