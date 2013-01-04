Louisiana Workforce Commission to hold job fair Jan. 9 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crowds of job seekers turn out for Louisiana Workforce Commission job fair

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Crowds of job seekers turned out Wednesday for a Louisiana Workforce Commission job fair in Lake Charles.

The lines were so long that shortly after 11 a.m., the doors of the Calcasieu Business and Career Solutions Center Consortium were closed in an effort to accommodate the job seekers who had arrived.

The employers, some of whom who are small business owners, left at noon, but workforce personnel are still on hand this afternoon.

Job seekers can still submit their resumes and utilize the online resources that are available to them.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was at the job fair and will have more on later editions.

More than 20 area employers, including some seeking to fill immediate openings, took part in the quarterly recruiting event.

Employers that participated included Brock Group, Job Corps, Blake International USA Rigs, U.S. Army, Carboline, Cintas, Citgo, Isle of Capri, Global Management, Delta Downs, L'Auberge Casino Resort, Walmart, Lowes, Market Basket, Professional Transportation Inc., Primerica,  Sasol, The Service Companies, Shaw, FedEx and Weiser Security. Job seekers should bring identification, copies of their résumé and be dressed for an interview.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury in conjunction with the region's Workforce Investment Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The next quarterly recruiting event for the Lake Charles region is slated for April. For more information regarding these events, contact Gwendolyn Guillory, business services specialist, at 337-721-4010 ext. 5009.

LWC's services are offered at no cost to employers or to participating job seekers. To learn more, visit Louisiana's employment homepage, www.laworks.net.

