Eunice woman, juvenile accused of shoplifting

A Eunice grandmother is accused of shoplifting at the Dollar Tree on Hwy. 190 West in Eunice with her juvenile grandchild.

According to a news release from Eunice Police Deputy Chief Varden Guillory Sr., officers were called to the store after a report of shoplifting.

Witnesses gave a description of the alleged shoplifters to officers. Rebecca McCauley, 53, and her grandchild were subsequently detained. Guillory said store merchandise was recovered from their purses.

The juvenile had $18.50 worth of unpaid merchandise, and McCauley had around $8 worth of unpaid merchandise, according to Guillory.

Guillory said McCauley also had a loaded 38-caliber revolver in her purse that was seized.

McCauley was charged with theft by shoplifting, illegal carrying of weapons and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Guillory said the juvenile was also charged with shoplifting.

Guillory said a second juvenile was with the pair but was not involved and not charged.

