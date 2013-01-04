Men accused of firing shots into Lake Charles trailer park

Three men are accused of firing multiple caliber rifles into a Lake Charles trailer park, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

One of the bullets struck and wounded a woman in the head, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Arrested were Corey James Anderson, 20, of Lake Charles; Emmanuel Joseph Robert, 23, of Lecompte; and Daniel Ellsworth, 22, of Alexandria.

Kraus said on Jan. 2, officers responded to Two Kings Trailer Park on 6th Avenue.

Kraus said the men allegedly fired their weapons on three separate occasions over a span of two days.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that Anderson intentionally fired his rifle into several trailers. One of the trailers hit multiple times was occupied by a family. A female victim in this trailer was struck in the head with one of Anderson's bullets," Kraus said.

Kraus said detectives removed nine firearms from the suspects' possession. He said all three suspects have "extensive" criminal histories.

Anderson was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, negligent injuring, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carrying of weapons. His bond was set at $100,000.

Robert was charged with illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities. His bond was set at $25,000.

Ellsworth was charged with illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities. His bond was also set at $25,000.

