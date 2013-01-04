Men accused of firing shots into Lake Charles trailer park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Men accused of firing shots into Lake Charles trailer park

Corey James Anderson (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Corey James Anderson (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Emmanuel Joseph Robert (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Emmanuel Joseph Robert (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
Daniel Ellsworth (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Daniel Ellsworth (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Three men are accused of firing multiple caliber rifles into a Lake Charles trailer park, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

One of the bullets struck and wounded a woman in the head, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

Arrested were Corey James Anderson, 20, of Lake Charles; Emmanuel Joseph Robert, 23, of Lecompte; and Daniel Ellsworth, 22, of Alexandria.

Kraus said on Jan. 2, officers responded to Two Kings Trailer Park on 6th Avenue.

Kraus said the men allegedly fired their weapons on three separate occasions over a span of two days. 

"Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that Anderson intentionally fired his rifle into several trailers. One of the trailers hit multiple times was occupied by a family. A female victim in this trailer was struck in the head with one of Anderson's bullets," Kraus said.

Kraus said detectives removed nine firearms from the suspects' possession. He said all three suspects have "extensive" criminal histories.

Anderson was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, negligent injuring, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities and illegal carrying of weapons. His bond was set at $100,000.

Robert was charged with illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities. His bond was set at $25,000.

Ellsworth was charged with illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities. His bond was also set at $25,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly