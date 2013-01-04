Jennings teen accused of attempted second-degree murder

A 17-year-old from Jennings has been charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder following a disturbance and shooting that took place in the 1000 block of Old Evangeline Highway in Acadia Parish.

According to a news release from Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, the incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight.

Brannon Deshotel of Jennings is accused in the case and is in jail on $1 million bond.

Melancon said his office received a call from a resident who reported receiving several threatening telephone calls.

Melancon said according to witnesses, two vehicles occupied by several male subjects arrived at the residence a short time later and gunshots were exchanged following a verbal disturbance.

Melancon said following an investigation, authorities issued a warrant for Deshotel's arrest in Jennings.

Deshotel was arrested without incident and transported to the Acadia Parish Jail where he remains.

Melancon said during the exchange of gunshot, one a male subject was struck by a single shotgun blast and was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Jennings American Legion Hospital.

As the investigation continues, additional arrests are expected, Melancon said.

