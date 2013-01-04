Muffin's highway adventure - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Muffin's highway adventure

Muffin (Source: WAFB-TV) Muffin (Source: WAFB-TV)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Imagine being injured in a serious auto accident and then having to search for a family member lost in that accident. It happened to one family traveling on I-10 near Baton Rouge, and we'll show you how a little dog named Muffin was lost, but is now found. You won't want to miss it!

Also today, a Louisiana author is working to educate folks about the Gulf coast – and he's only 14! You'll hear from the teenager as he explains why he's so passionate about the Gulf of Mexico.

Plus, we'll find out why some doctors are using Sesame Street to observe how a child's brain reacts to the show. What is the impact of the show on learning and development? We'll take a look.

And a new reality show is in the works for former Gov. Edwin Edwards and his wife. We'll have the scoop.

The cloudiness returned today. Ben tells me winds out the northeast will bring a chill factor to our temperatures this afternoon making it feel like the upper 30's to low 40's. What about the rest of the weekend? Look for Ben's  live, local forecast right now, so be sure to tune in at noon.

While you wait for the newscast, you may want to check out a particularly heart-warming story on our website. It has to do with a Sulphur mailman who keeps on working even though he's battling cancer. You can watch it HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com or on air. We hope you join us, and we hope you have a wonderful weekend.

