113th Congress sworn in

Congressman Charles Boustany is sworn in. (Source: Charles Boustany)

The 113th Congress was sworn into office on Thursday by Speaker John Boehner.

Taking the oath were 233 Republicans and 200 Democrats.

Two seats are presently vacant.

In addition, there was one less Louisiana voice taking the oath.

The 2010 Census cost Louisiana a seat. Now, Louisiana has six members in the House.

Congressman Charles Boustany will now serve in the redrawn House District 3.

He was sworn in Thursday, along with Congressman John Fleming who represents the 4th Congressional District.

