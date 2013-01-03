McNeese Women and Men Lose Southland Openers

The McNeese State Cowgirls are the two-time defending champions of the Southland Conference, and the favorites to make it three in a row in 2013.





Tonight, our fair ladies of McNeese began their quest for another crown on the road against Northwestern State.





but Northwestern gets the upset, 64-62. A tough loss for the Cowgirls to begin the Southland season.





After the ladies were done, the men took the court, but they fared no better. The Demons win 78-63.