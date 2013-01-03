LC man appointed to state university board of supervisors

A Lake Charles man has been appointed to the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

According to a news release from Gov. Bobby Jindal, John Condos, of Lake Charles, is the president of Condos Legal and Legal Medical Solution LLC.

Condos will be appointed to serve as an at-large member, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution, according to the release.

The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors' responsibilities include, but are not limited to, selecting the presidents of system institutions, determining fees paid by students, purchasing land and buildings for universities, formulating curricula and programs of study, exchanging university property, seeking financial assistance for universities, and allocating university system expenditures, the release states.

According to the Louisiana Constitution, the board is comprised of 15 gubernatorial appointees, including two gubernatorial appointees from each congressional district, and the remaining members shall be from the state at large. All appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Other appointments include:

Gary Solomon, of New Orleans, is the Chairman of Crescent Bank and Trust. Solomon will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 2nd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Jimmie "Beau" Martin, of Cut Off, is the owner of B & J Martin, Inc. Martin will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 3rd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Mark Romero, of New Iberia, is the Executive Vice President of Brown & Brown of Louisiana. Romero will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 3rd Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Jimmy Long Sr., of Natchitoches, is a former state representative. Long will be reappointed to serve as a representative of the 4th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Dr. Kelly Faircloth, of Pineville, is a chiropractor and owns the Faircloth Chiropractic Clinic in Alexandria. Dr. Faircloth will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 5th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Robert Shreve, of Baton Rouge, is the CEO of Gulf South Business Systems and Consultants. Shreve will be appointed to serve as a representative of the 6th Congressional District, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

Winfred Sibille, of Sunset, is a retired educator. He has worked as a teacher, principal, supervisor, assistant superintendent and legislative consultant. Sibille will be appointed to serve as an at-large member, in accordance with the requirements of the Louisiana Constitution.

