SWLA Weekend Guide

There is a lot going on this weekend in Southwest Louisiana as the Mardi Gras season kicks into high gear!

Here are some weekend highlights:

Lake Charles:

Foxy & the High Hats: Jan. 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Luna's Bar & Grill.

A Night in Art: Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stellar Beans, located at 319 Broad Street in Lake Charles. The Lake Charles Free Thinkers will present an art exhibit featuring artists Johnny Segura, April Poole, Becky McGee Thomas, Evan Fullington, Nocolas P. Babineaux, Jacqueline K. Segura, Brittany Chretien, Ana Orosco, Chuck Morgue, Keith Breaux and Deanie Mouton. The event will also feature live music and art demonstrations. For more information, call 337-564-5739.

Bridal Show: Jan. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center, located at 900 Lakeshore Dr. Admission is $5.

Twelfth Night: Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. This kick-off of the Mardi Gras season will include a glittering promenade of the 2012 royal courts of more than 50 krewes, a new indoor parade, music, dancing and door prizes. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door, with children age 5 and under admitted free. Advance tickets are available at the following locations: Joseph's Electric, Gordon's Drug Store and Party Time Store on Lake Street. Advance tickets to the Royal Gala are available at Gordon's Drug Store, Party Time Store, Medearis' Costumes, The Mardi Gras Lady and the Lake Charles Civic Center Box Office in Lake Charles. For more information, call 1-800-456-7952.

Speak from the Art: Jan. 7 to Feb. 28 at the Gallery by the Lake, located at 106 W. Pryce in Lake Charles. Works by members of Associated Louisiana Artists will be on display. For more information, call 337-436-1008.

Tidbits of History: Louisiana's Historical Jewelry Box: Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. at Carnegie Memorial Library, located at 411 Pujo St. in Lake Charles. The January Tidbits of History Program is presented by the Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library and features Louisiana State Archivist Florent Hardy Jr., Ph.D., who will speak about Louisiana's Historical Jewelry Box. For more information, call 721-7084.

Fun With Fideaux: Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library, located at 301 W. Claude St. in Lake Charles. The SWLA Humane Society will have trained dogs in the library, where children will pick out a book, pick a dog and read aloud to the dog. Each dog is supervised by its handler. For more details, please contact the Central Library at 337-721-7117.

Sowela Student Art Show: Lasts through Jan. 31 at the Black Heritage Gallery in the Central School Arts & Humanities Center, located at 809 Kirby St. in Lake Charles. For more information, call (337) 439-2787 or visit www.artsandhumanitiesswla.org .





Eunice:

Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys: Jan. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, located at 200 West Park Ave. in Eunice. This event is part of the "Rendez-vous des Cajuns" Cajun Music Radio & TV Show. Tickets for the event go on sale at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the ticket window of the Liberty Theater. Tickets are $5 and are general admission seating.

Moss Bluff:

Book Discussion: Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Moss Bluff Library, located at 261 Parish Road in Moss Bluff. Join the discussion of The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley. Coffee will be served and staff will be prepared to give you recommendations on your next read. For more information, call 721-7128.

Sulphur:

LEGO Mania: Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St. All Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information on the services, resources, hours, locations, and programs of the Calcasieu parish Public Library, call 721-7141 or visit www.calcasieulibrary.org .

Digital Devices: Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Sulphur Regional Library, located at 1160 Cypress St. in Sulphur. Staff will be on hand to assist and demonstrate how to use the Overdrive Louisiana Southwest Digital Library to download eBooks, digital audio books and music. Handouts will be available to assist you with loading to your Kindle, Nook. Android, iPad, or iPhone devices. For more information, call 721-7141.

Artisan's Gallery Master Works 2013: Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, with the opening reception being held Jan. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Henning Cultural Center, located at 923 Ruth Street in Sulphur. For more information, call 337-527-0357 or visit www.brimstonemuseum.org .

Vinton:

Coffee and History: Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Fontenot Memorial Library, located at 1402 Center St. in Vinton. Community members are invited to share the history of Vinton and surrounding area with stories, photos, and newspaper articles while enjoying coffee and cookies. For more information, call 721-7095.

Reading Group Discussion: Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. at Fontenot Memorial Library, located at 1402 Center St. in Vinton. The public is invited to join the discussion of Carolyn Hart's Letter From Home and enjoy light refreshments. For more information, call 721-7095.

