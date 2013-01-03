Beaumont authorities searching for reported kidnapping victim - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beaumont authorities searching for kidnapping victim

BEAUMONT, Texas (KPLC) -

Beaumont Police are investigating a reported aggravated kidnapping.

According to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department, the incident was reported early Thursday at the Petro Truck Stop in the 5400 block of Walden Road in the city.

Authorities say at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers responded to the scene when a 45-year-old Houston man called 911 to report that his truck had been stolen and his friend kidnapped by a man armed with a handgun.  

The reported victim is a 33-year-old Hispanic female from San Antonio.

Authorities said the woman is described as 5-feet, 5-inches, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds. She is described as having shoulder length, dark hair. At the time of the alleged kidnapping, the woman was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a turquoise jacket.  

Authorities said the vehicle reported stolen is a red, 2008 Dodge 3500 dually, bearing Texas license plates 16GYJ9.  

According to authorities, the suspect is a black male with a dark complexion, in his mid- thirties, about 6-feet tall, weighing about 190 to 200 pounds.  

"Information is still very preliminary at this early stage of the investigation. We are asking people to be on the lookout for red Dodge truck and the female. If anyone does see this vehicle, or the female, we ask that you phone the Beaumont Police Department at 832-1234," the release states.  

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly