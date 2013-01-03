Beaumont authorities searching for kidnapping victim

Beaumont Police are investigating a reported aggravated kidnapping.

According to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department, the incident was reported early Thursday at the Petro Truck Stop in the 5400 block of Walden Road in the city.

Authorities say at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers responded to the scene when a 45-year-old Houston man called 911 to report that his truck had been stolen and his friend kidnapped by a man armed with a handgun.

The reported victim is a 33-year-old Hispanic female from San Antonio.

Authorities said the woman is described as 5-feet, 5-inches, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds. She is described as having shoulder length, dark hair. At the time of the alleged kidnapping, the woman was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a turquoise jacket.

Authorities said the vehicle reported stolen is a red, 2008 Dodge 3500 dually, bearing Texas license plates 16GYJ9.

According to authorities, the suspect is a black male with a dark complexion, in his mid- thirties, about 6-feet tall, weighing about 190 to 200 pounds.

"Information is still very preliminary at this early stage of the investigation. We are asking people to be on the lookout for red Dodge truck and the female. If anyone does see this vehicle, or the female, we ask that you phone the Beaumont Police Department at 832-1234," the release states.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.