Oakdale man accused of making threats at Vernon school

An Oakdale man is accused of making threats at a Vernon Parish school, according to a news release from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft said Keith Hernandez went to a parish school and threatened to harm himself and another person at the school.

After an investigation, Craft said warrants were obtained for Hernandez's arrest.

"Due to the recent incidents in schools like the one in Connecticut, we can't and won't take these types of cases lightly. Our children's safety is of the utmost importance," Craft said.

Hernandez was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on $100,000 bond.

Craft said he remains in jail.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.