Two area LSU health system doctors named to top list

Some area doctors affiliated with hospitals of the LSU Health Care Services Division appear on the "Best Doctors in America® List" for 2013, according to a news release from the LSU health system.

Only five percent of doctors in America earn this prestigious honor, decided by impartial peer review, according to system officials.

The area doctors are Stephanie S. Richard and John S. Van Hoose, both of whom are in pathology at W.O. Moss Regional in Lake Charles.

"The experts who are part of the Best Doctors in America® database provide the most advanced medical expertise and knowledge to patients with serious conditions – often saving lives in the process by finding the right diagnosis and right treatment. The LSU Health Care Services Division experts listed in the database include world-class specialists in areas necessary for the provision of care in a first-rate graduate medical education hospital system," the release states.

