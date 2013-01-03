Lake Charles police investigating property damage cases

Lake Charles authorities are investigating 20 criminal damage incidents that happened in central and south Lake Charles from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities said several vehicle and business windows were damaged by an air soft, BB or pellet gun.

Authorities are also investigating 61 criminal damage to property reports of the same nature that reportedly occurred between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

Those with information in the case are asked to call Detective Tim Pruitt or Detective Kirk Farquhar with the Detective Division of the department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

