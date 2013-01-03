Look, up in the sky ... it's the sun! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Look, up in the sky ... it's the sun!

(Source: Wiki Commons) (Source: Wiki Commons)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The eventual death of a Moss Bluff man from a beating on New Year's Eve is now sparking upgraded charges on one suspect and the search for two others. KPLC's Gerron Jordan has been speaking with authorities about the death of Matthew Crochet. Brian Diamond was initially arrested on battery charges, but now is facing a charge of manslaughter. As to the two others, be sure to tune in at noon to find out why the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for them.

Also today, new technology adds balance to help the hearing impaired. We'll show you how the breakthrough technology is taking hearing aids to a new level.

Plus, a law enforcement agency gets creative with equipment seized in drug busts. We'll find out why they're giving it to schools as a life lesson for students.

Are you interested in photography and the ability of a picture to tell a story? Well then you will probably revel in a major exhibit coming to Lake Charles. It involves some of the greatest photos found in National Geographic. You can learn more about the exhibit HERE.

Did you notice something different about this morning? That fiery globe up in the sky -otherwise known as the sun – makes a welcome appearance! Despite that, Ben tells me temperatures will be slow to warm today with the highs only reaching the lower 50's by this afternoon.  That lovely sunshine will, unfortunately, not be the dominate feature for the day.  What will tonight and tomorrow bring? Be sure to watch Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful day!

