Police say unidentified man shot at officer

Lake Charles police say an officer was shot at on Jan. 1 and authorities are looking for the unidentified subject.

The man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge, according to authorities.

The subject is described as a black male of medium build, around 6-feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with gray pants, according to authorities.

In a Thursday news release from the Lake Charles Police Department, authorities said officers received a call at 12:18 a.m. on Jan. 1 in reference to gunshots in the area of 3619 Texas Street in Lake Charles.

Authorities said upon arrival, the responding officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of a housing complex. The officer then reportedly observed a black male walking in the parking lot.

Authorities said the subject fled on foot after the officer attempted to stop him. As the officer was exiting his vehicle, the suspect turned around and fired a shot in his direction, according to authorities.

The officer then reportedly took cover and witnessed the suspect fleeing on foot toward the center of the complex.

Crime Stoppers and Lake Charles authorities are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this case.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Detective Division of the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.