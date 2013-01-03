Two facing armed robbery charges

Two people are accused of armed robbery following an investigation by the Lake Charles Police Department.

Disha Deshawn Hayes and Albert Jenkins are accused of robbing two victims at gunpoint after allegedly luring them to Hayes' apartment.

According to a news release from the department, at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 27, Hayes was booked on an active warrant for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Jenkins was also booked on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $325,000.

Authorities said there are other suspects in the case, which is still under investigation.

Those with information in the case are asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

