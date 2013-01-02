Cowgirls and Cowboys Open Southland Play Thursday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cowgirls and Cowboys Open Southland Play Thursday

 

The McNeese State women have won two Southland Conference titles in a row...

Which means they will have the proverbial target on their backs as they try to make it three straight in 2013.

Our fair ladies of McNeese finished their preseason schedule with a 5-and-6 record and they also scored a big December win with a tournament victory over Ole Miss last weekend.

Now the Cowgirls are the favorite to win the Southland Conference title for the third year in a row, and head coach Brooks Donald Williams says her team is ready for the challenge.

 

 

The McNeese men finished the fall season with a record of 6-and-4, which included a signature win over Texas Tech, but also blowout losses at the hands of LSU and North Carolina. 

The Cowboys won 5 of their last 6 games and are ready to make a run at the Southland title, and coach Dave Simmons says that his young Cowboys are maturing with every game and are ready for conference play.

 

