Deadline for registering for Mardi Gras shoebox float contest is Jan. 21

The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau is inviting the community to bedazzle their shoeboxes and help usher in the Mardi Gras season.

The deadline for registering is Monday, Jan. 21.

Floats will be received at the bureau's welcome center, 1205 N. Lakeshore Drive, on Friday, Feb. 1, and judging will take place on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Shoebox floats will remain on display at the bureau through Feb. 22.

The People's Choice Award will be presented on Feb. 21.

Visit www.visitlakecharles.org/register or contact the bureau at (337) 436-9588 for more information.

