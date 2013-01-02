'Lil' Mardi Gras Run' for children set in Eunice

Eunice's "Lil' Children's Mardi Gras Run" will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10 for children up to 12 years old.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Eunice Recreational Complex and will end at 3 p.m.

The fee for a child to register for the"Lil' Run" will be $10 for each child up to 12 years old. After Feb. 6, the fee will be $15.

The fee for a truck and/or trailer to be put in the event will be $10. A copy of driver's license and proof of insurance will be required.

For more information, contact the Eunice Mayor's Office at (337) 457-7389, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or Robert Johnson at his office at 337-457-6554.

