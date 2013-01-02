'Lil' Mardi Gras Run' for children set in Eunice - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Lil' Mardi Gras Run' for children set in Eunice

(Source: Eunice Mayor's Office) (Source: Eunice Mayor's Office)
EUNICE, LA (KPLC) -

Eunice's "Lil' Children's Mardi Gras Run" will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10 for children up to 12 years old.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Eunice Recreational Complex and will end at 3 p.m.

The fee for a child to register for the"Lil' Run" will be $10 for each child up to 12 years old. After Feb. 6, the fee will be $15.

The fee for a truck and/or trailer to be put in the event will be $10. A copy of driver's license and proof of insurance will be required.

For more information, contact the Eunice Mayor's Office at (337) 457-7389, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or Robert Johnson at his office at 337-457-6554.

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
