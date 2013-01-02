Leesville planning Mardi Gras parade in historic downtown

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

The parade will travel through historic downtown Leesville on Third Street.

There will also be a gumbo cookoff and more.

For more information, call 337-238-0349 or visit www.venturevernon.com.

