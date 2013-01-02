Weather update: Some sleet reported over area

Sleet has been reported across Southwest Louisiana.

According to KPLC meteorologist Cedric Haynes, the area is seeing some sleet because of the dry and cool air mass across the area.

Haynes said this sleet will not cause any problems as temperatures are well above freezing.

KPLC will keep you updated on the winter weather online and on-air.

Tune in for 7 News Nightcast for the very latest.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.