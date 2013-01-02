Two juveniles accused of armed robbery in Calcasieu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two juveniles accused of armed robbery in Calcasieu

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two juveniles are accused of armed robbery following an incident Jan. 1, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff's Office authorities, at approximately 12:05 a.m. Jan. 1, deputies responded to a report of armed robbery near N. Highway 171 and Graham Street.

Authorities said when deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who reported that two boys, later identified as 13- and 15-year-old juveniles, approached him and demanded money. According to the victim, one of the teens was brandishing a handgun. 

Authorities said after stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the juveniles fled on foot.

Authorities said the Sheriff's Office conducted a search and apprehended the 13-year-old juvenile moments later. Deputies also reportedly recovered the handgun behind a local laundry mat in the area. A few hours later, deputies apprehended the 15-year-old at his home. 

Both juveniles are charged with armed robbery and resisting by flight. Authorities said the 13-year-old juvenile is also charged with illegal carrying of weapons. 

Both were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. 

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

