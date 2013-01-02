50 'Greatest Photographs of National Geographic' on display in LC

North Atlantic Ocean, with 10,000 watts of light and a pair of new submersibles, the Titanic comes to life two and a half miles down. photo by Emory Kristof, 1991 (Source: Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center)

A camera mounted on the tail of a Lockheed L-1101 captures the lights of an airport runway and city beyond. photo by Bruce Dale, 1977 (Source: Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center)

Covered by a traditional chadri, an Afghan woman balances caged goldfinches at a market in Kabul. photo by Thomas J. Abercrombie, 1967 (Source: Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center)

The City of Lake Charles will open the traveling exhibition "50 Greatest Photographs of National Geographic."

The opening reception will take place Friday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center at 1001 Ryan Street.

All ages are welcome at no charge and refreshments will be served.

The exhibition showcases some of National Geographic's most compelling photographs. From Steve McCurry's unforgettable Afghan girl to Nick Nichols' iconic image of Jane Goodall and chimpanzee to Thomas Abercrombie's never-before-seen view of Mecca, the exhibition includes some of National Geographic magazine's most-remembered and celebrated photographs from its more-than-120-year history.

In addition to seeing the photographs as they appeared in the magazine, visitors to the exhibition will learn the stories behind the photos and more about the photographers themselves.

For some images, visitors will be able to see the "near frames" taken by the photographer: The sequence of images made in the field before and after the perfect shot.

The exhibition is based on the popular iPad app released by National Geographic in 2011 and featured by iTunes as an iPad "App of the Week." Devices featuring the app will be available in the gallery for visitors to experience.

The National Geographic Society is one of the world's largest nonprofit scientific and educational organizations and one of the world's leading organizers of large-scale, traveling exhibitions. For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.com.

Historic City Hall is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. For more information, please call 491-9147 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com.

The exhibition will hang through April 13.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.