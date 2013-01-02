Cameron Ferry 2 slated for inspection, delays expected

Local officials are warning commuters who depend on the Cameron Ferry about an interruption in service planned next week.

Cameron Ferry 2 will have some intermittent delays starting Wednesday, Jan. 9.

The delays are expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the ferry is being inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials say the ferry will return to regular service as soon as the routine inspection is complete.

