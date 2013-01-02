The fiscal deal and your paycheck

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll explain what the deal on the fiscal cliff means to your paycheck and the price of some items.

Also today, are you craving some crawfish? We'll share what some retailers are saying about the beginning of the season, and why this could be a good year.

Plus researchers are trying to determine whether older drivers with memory loss should be allowed behind the wheel. We'll take a look at what the study is showing so far.

And a heartwarming story of a dog rescued in some very icy conditions.

Speaking of less than ideal conditions, Ben tells me the dreary weather will continue. How cold will it be tonight, and what about our rain chances? Tune in at noon for the answers.

