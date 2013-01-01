LSP: no fatal crashes during critical hours of New Year's holiday

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

The Louisiana State Police were not called upon to investigate a single fatal crash statewide in the critical hours of the New Year's Eve holiday. This includes the evening of New Year's Eve and the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

One fatal crash was investigated by Troop A (Baton Rouge) during the afternoon hours of Dec. 31. The single vehicle crash occurred in East Feliciana Parish and claimed the life of a 44-year-old Baton Rouge resident.