Top SWLA sports moments of 2012

There are 525-thousand-600 minutes in a year, and now there are just 90 minutes left in this one.

But before we say goodbye to 2012, let's take a look back at the fantastic, the amazing, and the absolutely unbelievable.

The top sports moments of the past year.

2012 started with a bang. Patrick Richard's three pointer at the buzzer carried McNeese State past arch rival Lamar, a signature moment for one of the all time great Cowboys.

In March, the McNeese basketball ladies won the Southland Conference title for the second straight year and they seem intent on making it 3 in a row in 2013.

After a quiet April, May began with news we could hardly believe. Saints head coach Sean Payton suspended for the entire year and other coaches and players suspended for their participation in the Saints bounty program, an announcement that would cripple New Orleans on the football field in 2012.

Back in Lake Charles, May was sweet for the Barbe Baseball team. Bryce Jordan drove in three runs, including the game-winner, as the Bucs won state for the 6th time in 14 years.

And then, in August, it was time for football.

Welles Cooley with a diving catch for the Kinder Yellow Jackets, and that was just the start of an unforgettable fall.

Trey Quinn made this spectacular one-handed catch as Barbe began its run toward a historic season.

On October 7, Drew Brees made NFL history by throwing a touchdown pass in 48 straight games, breaking the all-time record held by the late great Johnny Unitas.

In November, Jarvis Landry made the catch of the year for LSU against Arkansas, helping Les Miles finish another 10-win season.

But then came Dec. 1, and a game no one in Southwest Louisiana will ever forget.

Trailing West Monroe by 27 points with 6 minutes to play in the state 5A semifinals, the Barbe Buccaneers staged a comeback for the ages.

The Bucs scored three touchdowns in the final 2 minutes and 11 seconds, including the game-winner from Kennon Fontenot to Trey Quinn.

The Miracle on McNeese Street sent Barbe to the Dome and filled us all with awe and wonder, an unbelievable moment in an unforgettable 2012.

