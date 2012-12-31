Deadlines, celebrations and your New Year's forecast

Good Afternoon and Happy New Year's Eve!

Gerron Jordan here filling in for Agnes DeRouen today.

Today's the last day to pay property taxes without facing penalties or having to pay interest. We'll show you the long lines outside of one payment location in Calcasieu Parish.

Homeowners aren't the only ones facing a deadline today. America is just hours away from falling off of the so-called ‘fiscal cliff'. With Congress facing a big setback on Sunday, we'll go to Washington for an update on where negotiations lie.

Plus, you may celebrate the New Year with family and fireworks but one group of brave souls do it by jumping in freezing water. You won't want to miss this neat story of New Year's Ice Swimmers!

Ben Terry is in the weather center and says we'll be ringing in the New Year with rain. He'll have your complete New Year's forecast.

For all of this and much more, tune in to 7News at Noon on air and streaming live online!