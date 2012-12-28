Sean Payton and Saints Agree on 5-Year Extension

Finally some really good news for Saints fans.





Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Saints and head coach Sean Payton have agreed in principle on a contract extension that will keep him in New Orleans for the next five years.





Payton, of course, was suspended for the entire 2012 season for his participation in the Saints' bounty program.





He had signed an extension with the team in 2011, but the NFL voided that extension last month... because it would have allowed Payton to leave the Saints if general manager Mickey Loomis ever did.





Once Payton became, in effect, a coaching free agent, rumors started swirling that any number of teams, particularly the Dallas Cowboys, would start a bidding war for Payton's services.





But now, it looks like the Sean Payton Sweepstakes are over before they even began, and Payton will be back on the Saints sidelines in 2013.



