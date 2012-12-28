Ville Platte man accused of possessing over 1,100 child pornogra - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ville Platte man accused of possessing over 1,100 child pornography images

Bradley Smith (Source: Louisiana State Police) Bradley Smith (Source: Louisiana State Police)
VILLE PLATTE, LA (KPLC) -

A Ville Platte man is accused of possessing over 1,100 child pornography images, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said that 57-year-old Bradley Smith was arrested Friday.

According to troopers, in September, detectives received information which indicated that Smith was possibly in possession of child pornography. Troopers said as they conducted their investigation, detectives obtained evidence implicating Smith.

"Based on all of the information gathered by detectives, a search warrant for Smith's residence was secured. On the 24th of September, detectives executed the search warrant at Smith's residence and seized several digital media storage devices as evidence," the release states.

Troopers said the evidence was sent to a lab for a forensic analysis. The results of the analysis reportedly indicated that Smith was in possession of over 1,100 images and 40 videos depicting child pornography. Based on the results, troopers said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Smith for possession of child pornography.  

Detectives, with the assistance of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Smith at his home in Ville Platte on Friday for the warrant. He was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. This case remains under investigation. 

Troopers said the case was a part of Operation Child Watch. The mission of Operation Child Watch, according to troopers, is to rescue children from those individuals who prey on the innocence of a child. If you know anyone involved in the sexual exploitation of children you are asked to call troopers at 337-262-3341.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

