SWLA Mardi Gras fun begins Sunday

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 12, but in Lake Charles, the Mardi Gras celebration begins Sunday, Jan. 6.

Twelfth Night is slated for 5 p.m. Jan. 6.

It will include an evening with the 2012 royal courts of more than 50 krewes.

Organizers say the revelry will include a glittering promenade, music, dancing and door prizes.

Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door.

Children age 5 and under will be admitted for free.

Advance tickets are available at Gordon's Drug Store, Party Time Store, Medearis' Costumes, The Mardi Gras Lady and the Lake Charles Civic Center Box Office in Lake Charles.

On Saturday, Jan. 12, the Queens' Pageant will be held. Times vary and tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children age 12 and under.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, there will also be a community dance at the Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall.

You can find the full slate of Mardi Gras events in Southwest Louisiana HERE.

The Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau and Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana announced the official plans for Mardi Gras 2013 earlier in December.

Many of the same events will be returning this year with some changes.

The Krewe of Krewes Parade is starting 30 minutes earlier than normal to accommodate the number of floats.

An indoor parade at the Lake Charles Civic Center is also being added to Twelfth Night and the Town of Vinton is joining in on the festivities with a new krewe and its very own parade.

The 2013 event will also include the return of the alcohol and tobacco free zone for all of the children to enjoy, free of charge.

For more information on Mardi Gras events, call 1-800-456-7952.

