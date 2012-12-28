CPSO investigating reports of 'random' vehicle damage

Calcasieu Parish authorities are investigating several reports of random vehicle damage in the parish.

CPSO Commander James McGee said authorities are investigating what looks to be "random" incidents in a string of areas including Gauthier, Weaver and Country Club Roads.

McGee said the incidents apparently happened Thursday night.

CPSO reportedly received around 10 calls.

McGee said windows in vehicles were broken.

He said the damage occurred at mobile home communities, primarily.

Authorities have no leads as of yet but they are on the case, McGee said.

