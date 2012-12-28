'Tow & Geaux' aimed at keeping roadways safe

Throughout the holiday season, Elite Service, Gator 99.5 and Budweiser is offering a free towing service program.

"Tow & Geaux" will be available to all motorists throughout the Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake areas only, through Monday, Dec. 31.

Southwest Beverage Company Inc., a local Budweiser distributor, has partnered with Elite Services and Gator 99.5 to bring this free towing program to the Lake Area.

Organizers say that the Tow & Geaux program is designed to keep motorists who may have had too much to drink, and who are unable to safely drive home, off of the roadways.

Ben Marriner, president of Southwest Beverage, explained: "Drinking responsibly should be a personal goal for all holiday merrymakers. But in the event that someone needs assistance in getting home, we felt it important to offer this program. There is no telling how many lives may be saved with Tow & Geaux during this holiday season."

Elite Service, Gator 99.5 and Budweiser encourage residents to utilize this service and keep streets safe.

For a free ride and tow home, motorists can call Elite Services 337-433-3548 any time during the program period.

