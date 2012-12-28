More information released in Opelousas Street incident

Lake Charles Police held a press briefing Friday afternoon to provide details on the early Friday morning incident in Lake Charles that left two people shot and two city police officers injured.

Authorities said the incident began after a police pursuit of a vehicle that had been involved in an earlier incident.

The vehicle, police said, was occupied by three individuals: Jordan Jamarl Brown and Frankie Joseph Garrick as well as an unidentified female.

The chase reportedly ended up at the I-10 overpass near Opelousas and North Lincoln Streets.

Authorities said as officers responded and positioned themselves, the suspect car hit a police officer and sideswiped a police unit.

Officers then fired upon the suspects.

Authorities said Brown and Garrick were shot. They were taken to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and then to Lafayette hospitals. There is no word on their conditions, however, KPLC is told the two are still hospitalized.

The female, authorities said, was questioned and later released. She was uninjured.

The two officers who suffered injuries were treated and released. The officers' names have not been released by authorities.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.

"It frequently occurs that a local agency will request our assistance in the investigation. That way, we have an independent review of things to ensure there was nothing that took place that shouldn't have taken place," said Troop D Sgt. James Anderson.

