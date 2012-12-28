LC Police briefing on Opelousas Street incident can be viewed online

The Lake Charles Police Department's press briefing about an early Friday morning incident on Opelousas Street can be viewed live at www.kplctv.com starting at 2 p.m.

The incident happened near the I-10 overpass on Opelousas Street in Lake Charles. Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds and the two police officers are reportedly being treated for other injuries that they received.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the incident.

"It frequently occurs that a local agency will request our assistance in the investigation. That way, we have an independent review of things to ensure there was nothing that took place that shouldn't have taken place," said Troop D Sgt. James Anderson.

