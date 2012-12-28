Monday is property tax deadline

New Year's is just around the corner and so is the due date for Calcasieu Parish residents to pay their property tax if they plan to pay it all at once.

There were lines at the Calcasieu Tax Collector's Office early Friday as residents came in to pay by the deadline which is Monday, Dec. 31.

That's the deadline for paying on time with no interest or penalties. Residents can also make partial payments, if necessary.

The taxes, however, must be paid off before the property goes to a tax sale which is usually around May or June.

