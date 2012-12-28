Strike averted, for now, at Gulf, East Coast ports

Another lawsuit has been filed in the collapse of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, this one from the family of one of the six people who were killed

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation is resigning amid a shake-up of the legal team defending the president in the special counsel's Russia investigation

President Donald Trump is targeting China for stealing American technology or pressuring U.S. companies to hand it over as farmers, electronics retailers and other U.S. businesses brace for a backlash

NEW YORK (AP) - A deal has been struck that for now averts a strike by 14,500 longshoremen at major ports on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.



A federal mediator announced Friday that an expired contract for workers in the International Association of Longshoremen would be extended for another 30 days while negotiations continue.

The strike was not expected to affect the Lake Charles Port. Lake Charles is a break-bulk port not a container port, which was being targeted, according Lake Charles Port officials.



The longshoremen had been preparing for a possible strike Sunday that would probably have crippled operations at ports that handle about 40 percent of all U.S. container cargo.



The mediator says there have been major steps forward toward resolving the dispute.



Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.