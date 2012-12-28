Crews working to improve dilapidated graves at Lake Charles cemetery

City of Lake Charles crews are making improvements to dilapidated graves at a Broad Street Cemetery.

Last month, KPLC reported about the problems with some 50 gravesites at the cemetery.

Some of the graves were falling apart so badly that human remains were exposed.

Now that an advisory period is over, the city has started to repair those graves.

Crews are building outer shells and cementing them with concrete.

If you know of gravesites in desperate need of repair, you can find more information on the Louisiana Cemetery Board's HERE.

