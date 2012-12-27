Former Eunice teacher accused of 'sexting'

A Eunice High School teacher who recently resigned has been arrested, according to a news release from the Eunice Police Department.

Jacqueline Fruge is accused of sending sexual text messages and photos to a student.

She is charged with prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student, according to authorities.

"During the investigation, it was discovered that there were cases of sexual misconduct taking place between members of the faculty on the school campus," said Varden Guillory Sr., Deputy Chief of the Eunice department.

"A request was made to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office to determine if a school faculty member is considered as a public servant. The District Attorney's Office then placed the decision back into the hands of the investigating officer, Lt. Richard Daigle. The request will be made to the State Attorney's General's Office for further investigation due to the fact that members of the faculty had knowledge of the text messages and failed to report the incident to local or state law enforcement," Varden said.

