Newtown officials say 'no more gifts'

Good morning, SWLA!

I'm Holly Carter in for Agnes DeRouen on this chilly Thursday. Here's a look at what's coming up on 7 News at Noon:

A Christmas Eve fire is causing major actions at PPG. The PHH production unit at the plant caught fire on Monday afternoon, sending one operator to the hospital. A force majeure has been issued by the company. We'll tell you what that means and what it will do to the plant.

Plus, Newtown, Connecticut town officials are asking the public to stop sending gifts in the wake of the tragic school shooting. They are "overwhelmed" with the amount of support.

And meteorologist Ben Terry will be in the Stormcenter updating us on when the chilly temperatures will be replaced with warmth.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
