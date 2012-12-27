State money decline noted in McNeese audit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State money decline noted in McNeese audit

State appropriations to McNeese State University have declined in recent years amid state budget cuts.

The decline was noted in the latest audit of the university by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office.

"During the past four years, state appropriations have declined and if this trend continues, the University's operations may become more dependent on federal revenues and increasing tuition and fees," an audit summary states.

Auditors, however, found the school in compliance with financial reporting laws. The audit report was issued Dec. 19.

"We conducted certain audit procedures at McNeese State University (University) as part of the University of Louisiana System's (System) financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2012, and to provide accountability over public funds for the period July 1, 2010, through June 30, 2012," the audit report states.

You can view the audit report HERE.

